I spent around 13 years of my childhood playing soccer. I loved it, and I was really good at it.
When I was 10 years old, my soccer team didn’t have a goalkeeper, and my coached asked if anyone wanted to do it. I could see no one did, and I’ve never been afraid of anything so I raised my hand.
I thought it would be a little boring and there would be less running so I decided to do it. Boy, was I wrong.
I quickly realized that if the other team scored a goal, it was my fault. So, I really started taking the game more seriously. As a goalkeeper, you are either the goat or the hero, and I wanted to be the hero. Keepers are the last line of defense, period.
As I got older, I started training with goalkeeper coaches. Coach John Bile told me that goalkeepers have to be the most physically fit on the team, and he meant it. We didn’t just do goalkeeper drills. We did squats, ran, worked on speed and agility, quickness, and hand-eye coordination. And did I mention we ran?
After winning the starting job as a sophomore in high school, I was hooked and I wanted nothing more than to play college soccer, and I wanted to play at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
When I tried out for the team, I killed it. There was no doubt I was going to receive a scholarship and I did. However, there were two coaches at NSU – Dan DeLoache and Brian Elliott. Coach DeLoache wanted to give me the scholarship but Elliott didn’t. Elliott had another player in mind, but DeLoache won out.
However, my time on the NSU Redmen soccer team was short-lived.
For years, I blamed Coach Elliott for not wanting to play soccer anymore, but the truth is, it was my own bad attitude that led to me quitting.
I think Coach Elliott was testing me to see if I could handle the pressure. I think he wanted to see if DeLoache saw something he didn’t see.
To be honest, I was burned out. In my high school career, I played indoor soccer every season, high school games in the spring, and premier soccer year round. In premier, we played in three different leagues with practices during the week and games on the weekend, and I practiced every day for high school and had games twice a week.
However, it was my attitude and ego that took away my dream of playing college soccer, not any coach, and not Brian Elliott.
Last week, I found out that Brian Elliott died of an apparent heart attack at age 56.
Luckily for me, I was able to reconnect with Coach Elliott around 20 years ago when we were both coaching high school soccer. The first time I talked to him, he immediately remembered me and a friendship sparked.
For years, I coached against him, but we always took time out to talk before and after the games. He was a great friend and a Godly man. He was a believer and he wanted everyone else to be a believer, too.
Our coaching careers were polar opposites. Elliott coached at Union High School for 11 years and won three consecutive titles from 2015-17.
We only talked a few times a year, but we tried to catch up every time. The last time I saw Coach Elliott was at a Sand Springs-Union soccer game. We were both busy and said “I’ll catch up with you in a little bit,” but we didn’t get the chance.
I am so blessed that I got to have a friendship with Coach Elliott. I spent years blaming him for my own shortcomings, and I was able to see it wasn’t him. It was me.
I never got the chance to play for Coach Elliott, and, for me, that is just as heart-breaking as not playing at all.
He touched more lives than he could ever know, and he will be missed.