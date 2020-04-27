Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon announced a new proclamation last week which means the city is starting to open back up after stores have been closed for over a month due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
It started Friday, April 24 with the first phase of his three-phase plan, which is similar to what Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has put forward.
Personal care businesses were allowed to open by appointment only, last Friday. Hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers were allowed to reopen, but clients and stylists must adhere to sanitation protocols and follow guidelines encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control regarding social distancing.
Grocery stores are still encouraged to maintain hours for vulnerable people.
On Friday, May 1, going to a restaurant to sit and eat will be allowed again. Dining, entertainment, movie theaters, gyms, churches, and tattoo parlors will be open for business again. Tattoo parlors will open with “appointment only” restrictions.
These establishments must adhere to sanitation protocols and social distancing protocols for distancing between customers and visitors.
However, the proclamation says that bars “should” remain closed as of May 1, but it doesn’t say bars “must” remain closed.
Two weeks later, on Friday, May 15, and, once hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level for 14 more days, the proclamation says people should still practice the “safer at home” guidelines for people over 65 years old along with social distancing, and non-essential travel can resume.
Organized sports can resume but must operate under proper social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols. Bars can reopen with diminished standing-room occupancy. Funerals and weddings can resume, and children’s nursery areas in places of worship can resume.
On Monday, June 1, businesses can resume unrestricted staffing, and summer camps can start up again. However, visits to senior care and hospital facilities should still be prohibited. At that point, it should be business as usual.