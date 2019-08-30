The Sand Springs Chamber, officials and business leaders gathered to celebrate the opening of the LINK-Webco Center for Entrepreneurial Engagement.
The Sand Springs Municipal Authority approved a lease agreement with the Chamber back in June of 2018 to allow the Chamber to create a business incubator and co-working space in 7,000 square feet of their former Public Works administrative office space at 109 N. Garfield Avenue.
Sand Springs Chamber President Kristen Cepak said the entire building has now been branded with help from sponsorships from companies like Webco, which branded the entire building, American Heritage Bank, which branded the large conference room, Green Country Federal Credit Union and the Osage Casino, which branded the media room.
“I’m overwhelmed by the compassion of individuals and businesses (in Sand Springs)…many businesses have said they’re happy to help (as) mentors,” Cepak said. “The partnership with the city is invaluable. “
She said Across Counseling Services, Silver Line Counseling and Wellness Services and more are now working out of the space.
Cepak said there are two co-working spaces available and the rest of the space, which amounts to six offices, is being reserved for a business incubator.
“It’s something that’s been missing from the community,” she said. “People can come here (and work) and everything is included.”
Cepak previously told the Leader that the chamber received about $6,000 worth of in-kind work on the building and 85 percent of the items used for the project came from Sand Springs companies.
“We tried to do everything as economically as we could,” Sand Springs Home trustee Erik Stuckey said. “The love and attention that’s been given to this program…I don’t think there’s any way that we can fail.”
Webco CEO Dana Weber said she and her family are proud to have helped sponsor the project.
“My parents were the epitome of entrepreneurs…people helped them get started and we want to give back…it’s never easy to start a new business,” Weber said. “We love Sand Springs. It’s an awesome community.”
For more information about the Chamber, the business incubator or co-working spaces, call 918-245-3221.