Carbondale just wants to stay connected.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people do things, but Carbondale Assembly of God was prepared.
The Assembly of God church has been streaming their worship services online for years, and that prepared them for the mandatory social distancing and shelter in place orders that are keeping the congregation from meeting together as a group.
All over the country, church doors are closed during the outbreak, and Carbondale has been using technology to reach their youth group members every single day.
“We just want to stay connected,” said Carbondale Youth Pastor Jeff Walker.
Walker teams up with church member, Aaron Hughes, for a podcast-style video that is streamed on several social media platforms. The two host Bible studies and play games that sometimes involve other church members. Hughes and Walker go live every day on Instagram, Facebook, and sometimes Zoom, to reach as many students as possible.
“A lot of our students are on Instagram and it’s real easy to connect with them on Instagram Live or Facebook Live. Then, we’re able to reach our students on several media platforms,” Walker said.
During the live streams, students can play games and the winners have earned pizzas, hamburgers, and gift cards.
“We’re asking them to use the tools they have to show their faith. They can share how God is helping them through this (crisis),” Walker said.
The church recently spent $4.3 Million on a remodel and $1 Million went to upgrade technology and equipment. That upgrade has definitely given Carbondale a huge boost online.
On Monday, they host “Motivational Monday” where students combine science projects and Bible scriptures. Tuesday is “Bible Study Tuesday,” and Wednesday is a normal worship service.
Thursday is “Sponsor Thursday” where youth sponsors encourage the students, and Friday is “Game Night” and the game Let’s Make a Deal has been popular.
Saturday nights are for “Saturday Night Live” where the church teams up with motivational speakers to encourage the students, and Sunday is a normal worship service.
Both Hughes and Walker said they are practicing social distancing and washing their hands, constantly.
“We talk all the time and I ask ‘where have you been and you’ve been around?’ We don’t want to put each other in jeopardy,” Hughes said.
Carbondale has around 150-180 students in the youth group.