The Sand Springs Care Closet is hosting a giveaway of back-to-school clothes.
The giveaway is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26 and July 27 at the Sand Springs Care Closet in the Cox Shopping Center at 3417 S. 113th W. Avenue while supplies last. People can pick up 10 items and a pair of shoes per child while supplies last.
“We’ve been collecting all year so we have an abundance of fall and winter items,” Katie Acuna, who opened the Care Closet in 2017, said of the event. “We’re not doing supplies—we’re focused on clothes.”
Acuna said they had a similar giveaway last year, but wanted to keep the event local this year, particularly after the May and June floods.
For more information about the Sand Springs Care Closet, visit them on Facebook.