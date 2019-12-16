A select group of Clyde Boyd Middle School students went to Eskimo Joe’s as a reward for raising money, but CBMS teacher Coy Caviness said their true reward is knowing they helped others.
Each year, 7th grade students at Clyde Boyd Middle School raise money for “Shop with Cops” and this year they collected over $8,200.
The money collected was $300 short of their total of $8,500 in 2018, which was the record for the event, but it won’t be long before the students reach $10,000.
“Before last year, we never got above $7,500, and (Sand Springs Superintendent of Schools) Sherry (Durkee) challenged us to sponsor 100 kids. We had never done that before, and we sent her a video accepting the challenge,” he said.
Last year, they met that challenge, and, this year, they exceeded 100 kids, again.
Shop with Cops is a way for the Sand Springs Police to play Santa Claus, and it shows their softer side. The children are nominated through the Show with Cops program, and they are paired up with an officer. The officer then shops with the kids at Walmart, making sure they get what they want for Christmas.
Over the past several years, Santa Claus has made an appearance, and the kids get to sit on his lap before shopping with officers.
Each child gets to spend $50 to $60, and last year the police bought gifts for 120 children and had money left over to buy food for needy families.
“This year, we sponsored 162 kids, and everyone in the 7th grade leadership class raised money, and some of the kids in the 8th grade leadership class wanted to help. They did it last year and they wanted to help this year,” Caviness said.
Caviness has been involved with “Shop with Cops” for seven years, but he said it goes way back to when Brad Ehmke was in charge.
“To go to (Eskimo) Joe’s we put it out there, and we really wanted to stir things up, I told them a minimum of $100 raised. That means that they qualified to be considered, and this year, my lowest was around the $200 range,” he said.
Each year, Caviness has one student that goes above and beyond, and Gavin Strout raised over $900. Strout brought his own money from home and he has a family member that allowed him to put a donation bucket at the Prattville Tag Agency.