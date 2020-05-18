To say that Kristen Cepak changed the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce would be an understatement.
Cepak took the chamber to new heights, changing the way just about every is now done. She was in charge of Chillin’ and Grillin’ among other events, and she moved the chamber into a new building with sponsorship branding. She started an incubator program for new businesses, and she turned a simple tree-lighting ceremony into a two-day Christmas extravaganza.
Cepak definitely changed how the chamber operates and how it is perceived in the community.
However, Cepak recently stepped down as chamber director to take care of her ailing parents in Texas. She made the announcement in early 2020 but decided to stay and help through the month of April.
Last week, Cepak left for Texas, leaving Sand Springs in her rearview mirror.
She wrote a letter for the Sand Springs Leader to thank her chamber members and friends.
Dear Chamber Partners and Community Members,
Thanks to each of you for your partnership and friendship during my time with the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce. This has been a time of growth and discovery for this community. I have never known a community that comes together in the face of adversity as Sand Springs does.
While in Sand Springs, I have encountered love, encouragement, and support. The friendships I have made will strengthen me as I move forward to help my parents with their health issues.
‘There are only two ways to establish a competitive advantage; do things better or do them differently’ — Karl Albrecht.
The Chamber Board of Directors and I wanted to change the perception of the Chamber within the community. Therefore, we worked together to bring new programs to the members and new events to the community. We now have lovely lights on the buildings downtown at Christmas time and beautiful new life-size ornaments where families may pose for holiday photos. We also have new programs that will help our Chamber partners grow within their businesses.
My heart is full of love for Sand Springs and this amazing community. Please take care of each other during this difficult time in our history and know that I will always think of Sand Springs as my second home…always.
Kristen Cepak
Former Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce Director