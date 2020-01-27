Every year, the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce celebrates local business with their annual chamber banquet.
The 2020 Sand Springs Chamber Banquet is slated for Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Tulsa Country Club, and chamber president Kristen Cepak will hand out awards in several different categories.
Awards will be handed out for Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Ambassador of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Young Professional of the Year, and Business of the Year.
Last year, OkieSpice and Trade Co. won Business of the Year.
Tickets are available for $45 per person, and sponsored tables can be purchased for $500. There will also be a live auction, and the attire is “business and cocktails.”
Some of the live auction items are Cody Worrall’s BBQ Cookout Heaven with spices from OkieSpice and Trade Co. Worrall, of Rib Crib, will host a cooking class for up to eight people and it includes a $100 Reasor’s gift card for the barbecue essentials.
There will also be a golf package for a round of four at Tulsa Country Club, The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, and Sapulpa.
AC and the Moondogs are auctioning off a two-and-a-half hour performance, and Christ Centered Lawn and Landscaping Inc. is auctioning off Christmas lights installation (labor only).
AC and Moondogs are also performing at the banquet, giving bidders a taste of what the band sounds like. Local insurance agent Alan Copeland and his family make up the band.
Last Year’s Winners
Volunteer of the Year: Matt Barnett of HillSpring Church
Citizen of the Year: Jim Spoon of Spoon Drug and the Sand Springs City Council
Non-Profit of the Year: Sand Springs Community Services (Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee)
Ambassador of the Year: Rhonda Bridges of IBC Bank
Montie and Betty Box Lifetime Achievement Award
Business Person of the Year: Lisa Miller of YellowHouse Market & Boutique
Young Professional of the Year: Danielle Myers of We Are Sand Springs
Business of the Year: OkieSpice and Trade Co (Kim and Steve Zieg)