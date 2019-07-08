The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Golf Tournament June 28 at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge golf course.
Sand Springs Chamber President Kristen Cepak said 24 teams, or about 85 players, competed in the tournament at the golf course at 1801 N. McKinley Road June 28.
“There were games you could play when you got to certain holes (on the course),” Cepak said. “We did some different things than we have in the past…Players were commenting (on) how much fun they had.”
She said there were 30 hole sponsors. VIP sponsors for $1,000, which was new this year, included Lance Lively from Edward Jones and BancFirst. Master sponsors for $650 included American Heritage Bank and Green Country Federal Credit Union.
“Primarily, we’re a membership-driven organization,” Cepak said. “The golf tournament is one of the big events we do every year…it helps raise revenue for our operating expenses.”
She said she was happy to see more teams participating this year than in the last eight to 10 years.