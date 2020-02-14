When Reggie Dabbs looks at a $20 bill he doesn't see the monetary value of the bill or what it could buy him. Reggie Dabbs is the product of a $20 bill.
Dabbs had a childhood that was not ordinary.
Now, he speaks to students all over the world, using his story to prove that people can overcome their situations and become extraordinary.
Dabbs was born to an unwed teenage mother who eventually gave him to one of her high school teachers. Dabbs didn’t have a last name until he was in the fourth grade and spent most of the first part of his life in foster care.
He remembers as far back as the first grade when his teacher called all of the class by their first and last names except him. When he finally asked his teacher why, she told him that he didn’t have a last name.
“I am the product of a $20 bill,” he said.
Dabbs mother didn’t have money to feed her children and slept with a man for $20. He was the result of that transaction. His mother kept his siblings but couldn’t afford to keep him, and he was eventually adopted by her English teacher, Mrs. Dabbs, that once told her “if you need anything, call me.”
Now, Dabbs spends his time as a motivational speaker, talking to students all over the world.
The Dabbs was adopted by his foster parents, the Dabbs, and they instilled in him strong moral values. They also taught him that in every situation he faced he had choices, and those choices were entirely up to him. Those choices also had consequences.
This past week, Dabbs spoke to several schools in Sand Springs, including Clyde Boyd Middle School. Dabbs got out his saxophone and played along with popular songs, winning the students over almost immediately. After being loud, playing games, and having fun, he started telling his story and a pin drop could have been heard in the quiet auditorium. Dabbs then talked to the students about choices, using his own life as an example.
When Dabbs got older he played football, and, in middle school, an event changed his life. One day, Dabbs’ adoption story made the local paper, including the story about his mother sleeping with a man for $20. At a football game, students from his own school began to chant “Reggie! Reggie! Where’s your momma?” while waving $20 bills in the air.
That’s when he knew he had to make a difference.
“You have to be careful how you treat people. Everybody deserves hope,” he said. “It’s up to us to make that happen. You get to choose how you treat people. You get to choose what you do with people. It’s about you learning how to treat each other with respect and hope and love.”
According to Dabbs, each year, he speaks to an estimated 1.5 million teenagers around the world, and CNN says he's the No.1 communicator to youth. He's also the motivational speaker for the Super Bowl, all 32 NFL teams, and several NBA teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dabbs left the students with a challenge. He challenged them to say something nice to 10 different people for 10 days, and in that time they could possibly change 100 lives in just over a week.