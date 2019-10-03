The Charles Page High School Gold Pride Band placed sixth overall in Tigerpalooza-The Bron Warren Tournament of Bands recently.
The annual high school marching band contest at East Central University in Ada September 28 featured 15 bands.
Gold Pride Band Director Kyle Wright said the bands are ranked based on their class or division in the first round of the competition and came in third in their class and sixth overall.
“We were proud of that because our show was only two-thirds done,” Wright said. “It was the first competition for the freshmen and the Color Guard so it’s always a little nerve-wracking.”
Wright said the Gold Pride Band will compete in the Branson Marching Invitational at Branson High School in Missouri October 12 and 13. The Branson Marching Invitational will feature 11 other bands from across Missouri and Arkansas in addition to Charles Page High School.