Former Sandite Cheyenne Britt was recently selected to serve as an Agriculture Ambassador for the Division of Agriculture at Connors State College in Warner, Oklahoma.
Britt is a 2018 graduate of Charles Page High School and is the daughter of Kevin Britt. On campus, Britt is an active member of PLC, Cowboy Corral and the Baptist Collegiate Ministry. Cheyenne is a Sophomore at CSC and pursing an Associates of Agricultural Education.
Connors State College’s Division of Agriculture offers a unique opportunity to an elite group of agriculture students through its Agriculture Ambassadors Program. The focus of the program is to encourage and promote the development of personal growth, principled leadership, and career preparation by representing the Division of Agriculture in recruitment, collegiate, and community events. Agriculture Ambassadors serve for one-semester and may be reappointed to serve in succeeding semesters.
Ambassadors are committed to leadership and service activities. The Ag Ambassador Team is involved with a variety of activities within the agriculture division including the Cattle Grading Contest, the Green Hand Test, Fall and Spring Bull Sale, Aggie Day, and much more. The team plans on hosting the annual food drive again with a goal of collecting more goods than previous years. Ambassadors are also starting a new event this October called Fall on the Farm. The Fall on the Farm event is a day for Elementary Students to learn about the agriculture industry by visiting many diverse stations with our students and community supporters. Advisors for the Ag Ambassadors are Debby Golden and Jake Walker.
Connors State College is a two-year agriculture college located in east central Oklahoma.