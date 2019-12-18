The City of Sand Springs announces the upcoming arrival of national restaurant retailer Chick-fil-A to Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs. The announcement comes immediately following the successful closing at the city-owned site.
Following construction, which should commence in early 2020, Chick-fil-A says the new restaurant will be open late 2020. Chick-fil-A released the following statement: “While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we have chosen our first location in the Sand Springs area. We look forward to working through the approval process with the city and are excited by the prospect of joining this vibrant community. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
Chick-fil-A is a quick service restaurant known for its original chicken sandwich and signature hospitality. Part of the way they achieve this hospitality is through local ownership of its restaurants. The Sand Springs Operator will not only work in the community, but also live in the area as well. Chick-fil-A Operators look for opportunities to creatively serve and have a positive impact on their local communities.
The Sand Springs Operator will not only work in the community, but also live in the area as well. Chick-fil-A Operators look for opportunities to creatively serve and have a positive impact on their local communities. This announcement is the first of what the City hopes will be many more updates as work continues at the Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs site.
With more than 80,000 vehicles passing by daily and a trade area of 100,000 customers, this retail site is one of the best in the N.W. Tulsa metro region. Land adjacent to the Chick-fil-A site is also ready for retail development.
Success at the Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs development area has been based on several key partnerships, which helped build support and gain momentum. Leaders at OmniTRAX (previous owners of the industrial site) worked collaboratively with the City of Sand Springs to plan for future development.
Sand Springs voters passed a 2017 General Obligation Bond measure securing revenue to be used on economic development projects within the community. Without the support of leadership from our City Council, OmniTRAX and from Sand Springs voters, the site would likely remain in its former state.
“We wish to express our deep appreciation to the voters of Sand Springs, OmniTRAX, ODOT, and the many other partners we’ve worked with along the way to help make this announcement possible,” said James O. Spoon, Mayor of Sand Springs. “Our council and staff have worked diligently for many years to share exciting news such as this, and we look forward to providing more good news from Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs in the future.”
Additionally, the City would like to acknowledge the help of Orion Realty Advisors, Tri-Star Construction, and O.D.O.T. Special recognition should be given to Tri-Star Construction, who (as part of a $1.7M construction contract) constructed an entry road, highway turn lane, traffic signals and all public utilities necessary to serve the development and the Chick-fil-A pad site. In the months ahead City staff will be examining preliminary layout options for the site including infrastructure, utilities, grading and drainage.
Much work will be happening at the site in 2020 to coordinate additional improvements, planned by O.D.O.T. in the years ahead along the Highway 97 corridor. For more information about the City of Sand Springs, please visit www.sandspringsok.org and follow the City’s social media on Face Book and Instagram for the latest updates. Inquiries regarding Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs may contact City Manager Elizabeth Gray at 918-246-2502 or eagray@sandsprings ok.org.