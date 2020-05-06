Chick-fil-A is almost ready, but an official opening date has not been announced.
The building is almost complete, a traffic light has been installed, the signs are up, and there isn't much else to do before the official opening day.
In 2019, the City of Sand Springs announced that Chick-fil-A was coming to town, and the anticipation has been immense. It won’t be long before Sand Springs residents can enjoy one of the best chicken restaurants in the nation.
“Chick-fil-A has not officially announced an opening date… But their building is coming along quickly and I think we can expect an announcement soon,” said Sand Springs Mayor Jim Spoon. “We feel that the addition of Chick-fil-A to Sheffield Crossing will be a great addition to our city and will encourage others businesses to consider Sand Springs. The city of Sand Springs is primed and ready for new growth.”
Chick-fil-A is a quick service restaurant known for its original chicken sandwich and signature hospitality. Part of the way they achieve this hospitality is through local ownership of its restaurants. The Sand Springs operator will not only work in the community, but also live in the area as well. Chick-fil-A Operators look for opportunities to creatively serve and have a positive impact on their local communities.
The fast-food chain is being built in Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs, just off of HWY 97 near Morrow Road on the site of the old Gerdau Ameristeel plant, and a stop light was erected to handle the traffic that comes along with a popular restaurant like Chick-fil-A.
The traffic signal and the completion of the paved Huskey Boulevard are scheduled to be operational and will coincide with the planned Chick-fil-A opening.
It is rumored the restaurant will open sometime in June, but an official date has not been set.
Chick-fil-A is the country’s 8th largest restaurant chain, and Sand Springs now has eight of the top 10 largest food chain restaurants, nationally.
The business also needs employees. They are in hiring mode, getting ready for operations and opening.
Most new businesses in Sand Springs have a grand opening, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic Chick-fil-A might not get the chance at a big grand opening. They could do a “drive-thru” grand opening, but it is up in the air at this time.