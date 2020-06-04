It is more sought-after than Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket, but it’s just a small red and white gift card.
Chick-fil-A opened its newest store in Sand Springs Thursday, June 4, and the line of cars started before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
The first 100 customers received a “free Chick-fil-A for a year” gift card which allows them 52 free chicken sandwich meals or one meal a week.
Teenagers love Chick-fil-A and it showed Thursday morning. Sand Springs senior Raegan Padilla was one of the first 10 people in line and got her “golden ticket.”
“We got here at 10 p.m. last night," Padilla said after receiving her order and gift card.
But she wasn’t the only one. Charles Page High School students Luke Jeffus, Fernando Saldana, and Ali Day were also in line and got their gift cards. And they were smart about it. Chick-fil-a has an "only one gift card per vehicle" and all four drove their own cars.
To pass the time, the teens played cornhole, played cards, listened to music, and went for a walk. At 6 a.m. Thursday morning, the chicken restaurant was ready to go. At the opening, there was a line of cars from the restaurant to the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center.
“We had some IT issues at first but we it got it,” said Chick-fil-A’s Chase Williby.
The IT glitches lasted all of two minutes and then Chick-fil-A was off and running smoothly. Chick-fil-A also created numerous jobs for Sand Springs residents, and several are CPHS students.
“The entire team is new except for three people,” Williby said.
Chick-fil-A is located at 450 S, OK-97, Sand Springs.
The main question asked at the drive-thru window: "Did you put any Chick-fil-A sauce in the bag?" The sauce was almost as popular as the gift card.