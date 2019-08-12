Church That Matters gave away about 65 bicycles and helmets August 11 to families affected by the May and June flood.
The bicycles were reportedly given to children between two and 12 (with their parent or guardian present). Parents were asked to bring an ID and a utility bill.
“It was so fun,” Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn said of the giveaway event. “A lot of bicycles got lost in the flood.”
Additionally, the church helped organize a furniture/appliance swap meet for families affected by the flood August 10.
Gunn said the furniture/appliance swap meet served about 100 families.
“We had air fryers, cleaning supplies, like dish soap, pots and pans, things people need to get back on their feet,” he said.
For more information about flood relief efforts or community needs, visit www.sandspringsfloodrelief.com.