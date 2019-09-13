A citizen review board will review the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Sand Springs Sept. 1.
Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn said the board will review the incident after the completion of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation report.
Gunn said the board consists of three people and they’re looking for a fourth person.
Body camera footage released Sept. 9 howed the suspect, later identified as Robert Desjarlais Jr., 49, driving toward the officer, Lt. Kevin O’Keefe, who was standing near his patrol vehicle.
Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter said O’Keefe ordered Desjarlais to stop his car multiple times before firing as Desjarlais’ car hit the patrol vehicle around 8:30 p.m. September 1 in the 5600 block of S. 145th W. Avenue.
Carter said the door of the patrol vehicle took the brunt of the force and, while O’Keefe was taken to the hospital as a precaution, he was not seriously injured. Desjarlais was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OSBI.
He said the department waited to release the video footage until September 9 because Desjarlais’ family requested they not release it until after his funeral.
Carter said O’Keefe remains suspended with pay until the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) completes their report on the incident. He said O’Keefe may return to light duty, such as desk or dispatch work, once the report is complete.
The OSBI will present their report to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office and they will make the final determination about any possible charges.