The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce wants local entrepreneurs to start, grow, and succeed in business, and they are willing to help through their “incubator” program.
Any local entrepreneurs can bring an idea to the chamber and they will help get the business started.
“This was (Sand Springs City Manager) Elizabeth Gray’s idea, 150 percent,” said chamber director Kristen Cepak. “It was her concept, and she brought it to me. She has been working with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.”
On a farm, an incubator is an apparatus used to hatch eggs under controlled conditions, and that is basically what the chamber wants to do. They want to help a business owner hatch their idea and help it grow.
“When the former public works administration building was vacated we knew it would be a great spot for an incubator, but hiring a staff member to operate the incubator was not feasible at the time,” Gray said. “When the Chamber needed a new home we offered them the office space in exchange for opening a co-working and incubator center. This solution for housing the incubator and the Chamber offices is a winning partnership for both the city and the chamber of commerce.”
If a potential business owner has an idea, they can take it to the chamber and the chamber will connect the business owner with professionals in that industry that can make their dream a reality.
Gray said, the city and the chamber would like to see people with a vision have a place to start their business, be successful, and outgrow their space. Eventually, these start-ups would leave the incubator and have businesses in the Sand Springs area. This will create energy and jobs in our community. These successful business owners and their employees will become part of our community and live, shop, and grow their families in Sand Springs.
“The lease includes many resources such as mentorship, financial counseling, conference rooms, wifi, reception area, copy room and curriculum. The Chambers incubator offices include the opportunity to network and get to know other Chamber of Commerce members,” Gray said
The incubator offices are for start-up businesses. A prospective tenant is someone with a new idea or someone who has outgrown their home office space. There are several options available from renting a desk, an office or garage space. When a potential business comes to apply they should have their business plan including their high level concept, revenue streams, projected expenses, market opportunities, customer base.
For more information, call the chamber at 918-245-3221.