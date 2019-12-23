Streets, trees, and the census were all discussed at the Sand Springs City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 16 at the Billie Hall Public Safety Center.
2020 Census
Joshua Etheridge, a partnership specialist with the 2020 Census, spoke to the city council about the census and said the census is important because of one major thing: money.
The census helps to draw congressional districts and determines federal money going to those districts. This census is completed every 10 years.
“It’s a big overhaul. It’s a big undertaking… $675 Billion a year, annually, from the federal government is allocated for the 2020 census. That breaks down to $1,600 per year, per Oklahoman,” Etheridge said.
He said if a mistake is made, it will be 10 years before it can be rectified and that can impact whether companies want to come to the area if they use census data.
There are several different ways to register with the census. Residents can use the website, cell phones, or face to face. The website will be active March 12, 2020. The website’s privacy is five-times stronger than any banking system, according to Etheridge.
The census is also hiring census takers at around $15 an hour and information can be found on the website www.2020census.gov/en/jobs.
Bid No. 1075 Highway Corridor Tree Planting and Maintenance
Grant Gerondale presented a bid from Precision Lawn Care of Tulsa related to the Highway Corridor Tree Planting and Maintenance, and it was approved with a unanimous vote.
The proposal is to beautify the highways around Sand Springs because those areas are the first things visitors see when driving to Sand Springs.
The initial bid was $96,000, but they were able to change the warranty period, making it more attainable, netting a savings of $12,000. The final contract is for $84,000 with a six-month warranty period.
The city will plant 600 plants and trees, which is larger than the initial planting at the Case Park remodel.
When it comes to maintenance, Precision Lawn Care is already working for Sand Springs.
“The good news is that Precision mowers are currently mowing all of the grass right now so we aren’t asking them to mow anything new,” Gerondale said.
Reconsideration of 18-acre Sit and Street Names
The council approved a new development name for the city-owned site from the recently-name Sheffield Plaza to Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs.
The council also approved a new street name for the Highway 97 entrance to Sheffield Crossing at Sand Springs from the recently-named Huskey Boulevard to Huskey Avenue.
The street is named after Jesse C. Huskey, the Sand Springs assistant police chief that was killed in the line of duty 86 years ago.
Huskey was shot and killed at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 9, 1933 while investigating a string of thefts at the Minton Flour Mill. Huskey was patrolling with fellow officer George Burkett when he was fatally shot. According to reports, three brothers were arrested but all three escaped conviction after several witnesses were reportedly threatened or bribed.
Huskey had been on the job for about a year and left behind a wife and three children.