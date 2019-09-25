Mayor Jim Spoon proclaimed September 23 World Polio Day to encourage people to join Rotary International’s efforts to get to a polio-free world.
Sand Springs Rotary Club President Tom Cobb attended the September 23 City Council meeting for the proclamation. Polio is reportedly a virus that can lead to paralysis.
“I would just like to say every good project in Rotary starts with an individual. Back in the early ‘80s or so an individual thought, ‘we need to do something about polio,’ and we started and it grew,” Cobb said.
He said there were 350,000 cases of polio worldwide in 1988 and there were 33 cases of polio worldwide limited to Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“We’re continuing and we will work at this until polio has been completely eradicated,” Cobb said.
Rotary reportedly launched PolioPlus in 1985 and helped establish the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, which includes the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.