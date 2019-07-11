A July 10 City Council meeting July 10 focused on the planned remodel of City Hall.
The City Council approved a resolution to award the bid for the City Hal remodel project to Magnum Construction for a total amount of $875,400.
“That will help us be able to do all the (add-ons), which includes upstairs, paint, carpet, re-doing this room to make a large conference room,” City Planner Brad Bates said. “(We’re) trying to get everyone in City Hall a little bit more fair and equitable shake in the remodel.”
Bates previously told the Leader that $735,000 in 2013 GO Bond funds was set aside for the city hall remodel, of which $675,000 was allocated to the budget for the project.
The City Council previously approved a contract with GH2 Architects for the remodel design and conceptual master planning of the project in October of 2018.
The design process began in fall of 2018 and GH2 has since moved forward with the preferred layout.
Bates previously said city hall will be vacated during the construction process and there will be signage to let citizens know where to go for service in the meantime.
The work is reportedly expected to begin in August and take until winter of 2020.
In other news:
• The Municipal Authority approved a resolution to establish a special connection fee and provide for reimbursement to owners to extend water lines along Wild Mountain Road.
Public Works Director Derek Campbell said there is a water line on the north end of the road and a water line along the south end. Property owners in the area reportedly requested city staff extend water line connection along the road.
“Our discussions…(indicate) because this would be a public water line, we would take care of the design work on it, the survey work…and the construction of it…they (property owners) would put their money in up front (about $10,000 per property owner),” Campbell said.