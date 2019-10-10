The Sand Springs City Council discussed plans for an 18-acre property on a portion of the former Gerdau-Ameristeel plant.
The city bought the property for about $6 million in 2018 using G.O. bond funds. The former Gerdau-Ameristeel plant was in operation for years near the 2300 block of S. State Highway 97 until industry changes led to the plant’s closure in 2009, according to a report. Sheffield Crossing 1 LLC, an affiliate of OmniTRAX Inc., secured the site several years later.
City Manager Elizabeth Gray said local officials are continuing to recruit a home improvement store on the site, but in the meantime, preparations for development are being made.
“We’re now officially in year two of a 15-year plan,” Gray said. “You can see that we asked citizens what kind of future developments they wanted and overwhelmingly they wanted retail, restaurants followed by hospitality and entertainment.”
Gray said there are several projects intertwined with the 18-acre site, including the widening of a portion of Morrow Road.
She estimated work to Highway 97 in the area will take between three and five years.
Gray said work on Main Street will happen first beginning in January 2020 and be finished in 2021, which would bring the estimated start date to the Highway 97 widening project to around fall of 2021.
She said a home improvement store would likely need a minimum of 10 acres.
Gray also said the question of the name for the Sheffield Crossing development will come before the city council at some point and Councilman Beau Wilson suggested the name should pay homage to the steel mill.
In other news:
• The city council approved an expenditure not to exceed $29,899 to Dunham Asphalt for pavement repair for a water line replacement project on the northeast corner of Morrow Road and Adams Road.