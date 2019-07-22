The City Council recognized organizations and volunteers that helped the recovery efforts from the May and June flood at the July 22 City Council meeting.
Mayor Jim Spoon presented a Mayoral Proclamation to representatives of organizations including the local church network, Sand Springs Community Services, Yellowhouse Machinery, Samaritans Purse, the American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, All Hands and Hearts, Platinum Oilfield Services, Kirby Smith Equipment, All Saints Episcopal School, Power of Partial Improvements as well as citizens and other volunteers for their efforts during the May and June flood recovery efforts.
“Our citizens are so much to thank,” Spoon said. “There are people who’ve been here a long time and a guy commented that he’s been through so many disasters and it’s very common to see neighbors, friends and relatives come help, but he’s never seen so many strangers just show up and help.”
Doug Clarke of Yellowhouse Machinery said he was impacted by the recent floods.
“As a victim of the flood myself, I just want to say to Chief Carter, ‘thank you for everything you guys did for us,’” Clarke said. “You guys did an amazing job. You helped us more than you had to and you helped us with such honesty.”
In other news:
• The City Council approved $207,559 for various expenses related to the May and June flood, including for parks maintenance, volleyball sand, dirt, BMX fence, softball fence, surfacing and more. The City Council approved a resolution for known expenses from the flood at the June 22 meeting and the $207,559 covers expenses that weren’t known at that time. The Municipal Authority approved $13,438 in unknown expenses from the Municipal Authority Water Utility Fund, Municipal Authority Wastewater Utility Fund, Municipal Authority Solid Waste Utility Fund, and Municipal Authority Stormwater Utility Fund related to the flood.
• The City Council approved a specific use permit, requested on behalf of AJT Strategies, for a medical marijuana growing and processing facility on a property in the 1200 block of E. Charles Page Boulevard as well as an ordinance that would re-zone the property from commercial shopping to commercial general.
“This is a re-zoning case if you’re familiar with the old K-Mart site,” City Planner Brad Bates said. “(Commercial General) does allow some light industrial type uses to be allowed in it.”
• The City Council approved a change order for an increase of $30,324.23 in the contract amount and an increase of 33 calendar days for the water plant beautification project with Crossland Construction.
• The City Council approved a resolution authorizing the execution of a supplemental agreement as well as a change order with Crossland Heavy Contractors for an increase of $3,919.90 in the contract amount and an increase of 49 calendar days for the Main Street widening project, which is nearly complete.
• Municipal Judge R. Jay McAtee swore in new officers Tyler Kruse and David Meacham.
• The City Council approved the purchase of three new police units for $106,467, two commercial Cub Cadet mowers for $25,598, as well as approved of annual software as a service maintenance renewal agreement with Tyler Technologies for $27,804 related to the municipal court software package.
• The Municipal Authority approved a one-year extension to the commercial building lease agreement between the Chamber of Commerce and the city for the chamber’s new office building at 109 N. Garfield Avenue.