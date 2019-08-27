The Sand Springs Municipal Authority August 26 approved a resolution that approves the remodel project for the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Course and clubhouse.
The project is set to bid in October and result in the closure of the 18-hole golf course and club house at 1806 N. McKinley Avenue from December 2019-July 2020. Staff reportedly budgeted about $1 million for the golf course and $1.05 million for the clubhouse. Voters approved the project as part of the 2018 GO Bond fund. The Municipal Authority previously approved an architectural contract with GH2 Architects in the amount of $73,500 for the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge clubhouse renovation. The Municipal Authority also previously approved a consulting contract with PDG, LLC d.b.a. Heckenkemper Golf Course Design in the amount of $103,000 for the golf course design project.
The current clubhouse features 15,500 square feet and includes a maintenance facility, golf cart storage facility, grill and banquet room and retail pro shop.
Nathan Buck, of GH2 Architects, said the club house will receive an interior remodel of the pro shop, grill seating area, bathrooms, banquet hall and entry as well as some improvements to the exterior.
“The pro shop is now closer to the course,” Buck said of the design plans for the club house. “We’re re-working the whole space to provide more specialized areas.”
He said the pro shop will be a more “appropriate” size and they found the grill area was oversized and underutilized and those issues will be remedied in the new design.
“We felt like it was in its best interest to have a separate entity...,which is the current pro shop now, to utilize that area more as a banquet hall or a rentable space and so now we’re a lot more attractive to bigger tournaments,” Sand Springs Director of Golf Brian Talley said. “It’s also going to be a nice multi-use space that, if somebody would like to have an anniversary, they could have that room totally separate from any golfers, they would never have to co-mingle…so it’ll be a good use of that space. We just found that having all of that space in the current grill area wasn’t really getting utilized...The pro shop, with today’s markets and people purchasing most of the things online, there was really no need to have that 2,500 square feet of area right there, so we shrunk that way down.”
The work on the course itself includes installing a new greens irrigation loop, resurfacing the greens and removing the sand bunkers with drainage systems, slope and new sand.
“We were tasked with identifying the issues present on the golf course starting with putting greens…all of these factors are often identified as aging components of an older golf course,” Conor Cummings of Heckenkemper Golf said. “What we’re doing…is redressing the aging infrastructure…and using new grasses, new drainage, new irrigation materials. We’re taking the golf course back to the studs and we’re recreating in a little more player friendly and strategic way.”
Cummings said, among other things, they will restore the original green dimensions.
In other news:
• The City Council approved an ordinance designating and re-zoning an area on one block on the northeast corner of 6th Street and Industrial Avenue to allow for the development of five single-family homes.
• The City Council approved an ordinance amending the city’s zoning code specifying that the use of corrugated metal panels or other metal cladding systems are considered a metal material to be calculated in the percentages mandated in a commercial or industrial building’s exterior façade.
• The City Council approved an ordinance detaching a property at State Highway 97 and Pond Drive. The property was reportedly part of a larger annexation of property that included State Highway 97 right-of-way and a city water tower. The City Council also reportedly approved the annexation of the property May 13.
• The City Council approved the purchase of a 2019 Pierce Velocity Pumper in the amount of $700,538.98.
“It will be replacing our current…one which is now 11 almost 12 years old,” Fire Chief Mike Wood said.
Wood said they intend to pay for the pumper truck and associated equipment using public safety sales tax.
• The City Council approved an inter-local agreement with Sand Springs Public Schools allowing the police department to place a school resource officer in the district.
• The City Council approved the purchase of a Yanmar Vio55-6 Compact Excavator with attachments for $78,000 from Ditch Witch of Tulsa.
• The City Council approved the purchase of two Interstate 50TDL equipment trailers for $55,500 from Ditch Witch of Tulsa.
• The City Council approved the purchase of Bailey Sleeve Valve model B-5 for $83,941 from H*E Engineered Equipment Company for the water treatment flow control valve replacement.
• The City Council approved an inter-local agreement with the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority for a part-time museum employee not to exceed the annual budgeted amount of $10,103.