The Sand Springs City Council meeting focused on Webco buying land to keep their corporate offices here in Sand Springs, but they also handled other matters.
On Monday, Jan. 27, all city council members were present, and they voted on board and committee appointments. They also approved an internship with the school and the fire department. However, most of the meeting focused on Webco and their commitment to Sand Springs.
Board and Committee Appointments
Debbie Nobles was re-appointed as a representative to serve another five-year term on the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority.
Steve Clem was re-appointed as a representative to serve another five-year term on the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority.
Steve Lane was appointed as a representative on the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority for an unexpired term to October 2020.
Kenny Tate was re-appointed as a representative on the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority to October 2021.
Ryan Walker was re-appointed as a representative on the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority to October 2022.
Brent Kellogg was appointed as a representative on the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority for an unexpired term to October 2022.
All of the appointments were approved unanimously by the city council.
Sand Springs Fire Department Internship Program
The city council voted unanimously to approve a partnership with Sand Springs Schools to offer an internship program with the fire department.
High School students will go through a nine-week course with class room work, hands-on training, and a ride-a-long program. The program offers course credit, and the fire department is working on opportunities that could lead to certification.
Sand Springs Economic Authority
Webco Industries announced plans to invest at least $10 million into a leadership campus expansion adjacent to the company’s two manufacturing facilities in Sand Springs. The campus will occupy the former Hissom and Rader sites.
The land was purchased from the Sand Springs Economic Development Authority (SSEDA), the 48-acre site will become new home of Webco’s corporate headquarters and house the company’s technical development and testing facilities, along with other important shared-service initiatives.
Spearheaded by SSEDA Chairman Phil Nollen,
“Webco is a great employer and community partner in Sand Springs,” Nollen said. “As a Development Authority we are excited that they have chosen our 48-acres to expand their business and bring additional jobs to our city.”
Before the city council meeting, Nollen, and representatives of the SSEDA, meet with Webco and papers were officially signed.
Randy Watson, Webco’s vice president of engineering told the council that keeping the headquarters in Sand Springs saved 180 jobs from going elsewhere.
“We’re not the biggest, but we want to be the best,” Watson said.
Webco is a maker of carbon and stainless steel specialty tubing products and employs over 600 employees in Sand Springs and 1,300 people company-wide. The company has been around for over 50 years.