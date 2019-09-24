Fire Chief Mike Wood and Police Chief Mike Carter showed attendees of the September 23 City Council meeting around the new Billie A. Hall Public Safety Facility.
Voters approved an extension of a portion of the Vision 2025 tax in October of 2015 to build the new public safety facility, which includes the new police headquarters, a fire station, training areas and a municipal jail. The facility is at 602 W. Morrow Road.
“We’re in a purpose-built building and that makes a big difference in how we operate,” Fire Chief Mike Wood said.
Wood showed attendees around the bunk area, kitchen, bay area and bunker gear storage area. The bunker gear storage area features an extractor made to wash bunker gear. The new facility has four bays.
“It’s really not that much more square footage, but it’s better utilized because we’re pulling in and then pulling out. We’re not having to back into bays off the street all that mess that we used to have to deal with downtown,” he said of the bay area.
Police Chief Mike Carter showed attendees the police area, including the emergency operations center, which is also a hardened room during severe weather, interview rooms, and administration offices.
“We didn’t go with individual offices for the detectives and this is so if we ever need to expand the detective division, we don’t need to build more buildings, we can take this area out and put in more cubicles,” Carter said.
He said they currently have five detectives and a total of 34 sworn positions. The police area also features a breakroom, kitchen, unisex bathroom area with shower, evidence processing area with computer-controlled lockers, armory, briefing room and more.
Carter said he plans to bring unlimited storage for body cameras for the police department before the city council for approval at a later time.
“We’ll be the first in at least the Tulsa area and I’m not sure how many more in the state to go to unlimited storage on our body cams. There are reasons for that…I think we’re in a position to do that,” he said. “We think that’s going to be a big improvement for all of us to have unlimited storage…that way people can be assured that if they wanted a video of what a police officer did, it’s not gone. It’s going to be a little bit of an increase for us, but it’s manageable within the confines of the public safety sales tax.”
In other news:
• The City Council approved awarding a bid and contract for playground surfacing at Case Community Park.
The city reportedly hired Landplan Architects to evaluate the landscaped features in Case Community Park after the May and June flood.
• The City approved a supplemental easement and right of way from Public Service Company of Oklahoma for the Keystone Dam-Wekiwa transmission line rebuild project.
• The City approved a resolution authorizing a deposit of $119,855 for the Main Street improvement project.
The city entered into an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation in 2013 regarding construction of the project. Planned improvements include reconstructing Main Street from 1st Street to Morrow Road, reconstructing Main Street south of Morrow Road and extending the roadway west connecting with Highway 97, constructing an expressway frontage road from Main Street to the existing Lincoln Avenue on ramp and installing a storm sewer system.
• Municipal Judge Tom Askew administered the oath of office to new Ward 4 City Councilwoman Nancy Riley.
• Mayor Jim Spoon appointed Riley to serve as the Council representative on the Council Appointment Committee and the Council Legislative Committee until May 2020, Jerry Riley to serve on the Sand Springs Board of Adjustment until May 2020, Michael Phillips to serve on the Board of Adjustment until May 2020 and Michael Dickerson to serve on the Sand Springs Development Authority until May 2020.