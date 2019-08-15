Sand Springs public safety staff moved into the new Billie A. Hall Public Safety Facility the week of August 5 and City Hall closed the week of August 12 for remodeling.
Citizens can pay their water bills at the former fire administration building at 108 E. Broadway Street. The former fire administration building is next to City Hall, which is at 100 E. Broadway. City Manager Elizabeth Gray said the automatic kiosk and night drop are still available.
Gray said the Municipal Court moved to the new public safety facility at 602 W. Morrow Road. City Administration and Human Resources staff moved to 13101 W. 46th Street, Planning and Community development staff moved to 110 E. Broadway and finance staff and the City Clerk moved to 217 N. McKinley Avenue for the duration of the remodel work.
City Planner Brad Bates said at an April meeting that $735,000 in 2013 GO Bond funds was set aside for the city hall remodel, of which $675,000 was allocated to the budget for the project.
City officials selected architecture and design firm GH2 as the consultant for the project.
The design process began in fall of 2018 and GH2 has since moved forward with the preferred layout.
Bates said they plan for IT and neighborhood services to be consolidated in city hall and are hoping to secure the new building by limiting publicly-accessible areas and moving the city council chambers downstairs.
The City Hall remodel project is expected to take until around spring of 2020.