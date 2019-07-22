City projects are heating up this summer in Sand Springs.
The Grand Lodge of Oklahoma, Sand Springs Masonic Lodge and City officials gathered to celebrate a Masonic Cornerstone Ceremony for the new Billie A. Hall Public Safety facility and staff members are expected to begin working there in August.
I toured the facility about a month ago with city staff members and members of the local church network and believe it will be a big improvement for the city’s public safety employees.
At about 40,000 square feet as opposed to the 4,800 square feet the police department is working in in city hall, the new facility provides much more space for storage, adequate bathroom facilities for men and women in the municipal jail, improved dormitories for the fire department, technology upgrades and more.
Additionally, the city announced more construction beginning on road improvements in the 18-acre Sheffield Crossing development area July 22, including traffic signals, a new highway intersection and more. The road work is reportedly expected to conclude there later this fall.
City officials hope the site in the 2700 block of State Highway 97 become home to more economic development, particularly retail.
I also continue to be amazed at the resilience of the community and the way people come together to help each other in the wake of the May and June floods.
The local church network and other volunteers continue to provide food, care packages and other items people who were affected by the flood need as they rebuild.