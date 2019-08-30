City officials celebrated the kickoff of construction on the City Hall remodel project August 30.
City Clerk Janice Almy said city staff moved out of the building this month and construction crews took over the building at 100 E. Broadway Street August 26.
“It will be a lot more customer friendly,” Mayor Jim Spoon said of the design for City Hall.
Citizens can pay their water bills at the former fire administration building at 108 E. Broadway Street. The former fire administration building is next to City Hall, which is at 100 E. Broadway. City Manager Elizabeth Gray said the automatic kiosk and night drop are still available.
City Manager Elizabeth Gray previously told the Leader that the Municipal Court moved to the new public safety facility at 602 W. Morrow Road. City Administration and Human Resources staff moved to 13101 W. 46th Street, Planning and Community development staff moved to 110 E. Broadway and finance staff and the City Clerk moved to 217 N. McKinley Avenue for the duration of the remodel work.
“We’ll have a break room and the city council chambers will have improvements in technology,” Almy said. “The things citizens access on a daily basis will be available by the front door.”
She said they were also able to re-use technology and furniture from the police and fire departments that became available when those departments moved into the new Billie A. Hall Public Safety facility recently.
Almy said staff is getting used to their temporary facilities.
“Everyone’s got their computers and phones back,” she said.
City officials selected architecture and design firm GH2 as the consultant for the project.
The design process began in fall of 2018 and GH2 has since moved forward with the preferred layout.
City Planner Brad Bates previously told the Leader that they plan for IT and neighborhood services to be consolidated in city hall and are hoping to secure the new building by limiting publicly-accessible areas and moving the city council chambers downstairs.
Spoon said officials are hoping to move staff back in by spring of 2020.