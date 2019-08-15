City officials and staff demonstrated the new “Trash Bandit” all-terrain litter vacuum machine August 15.
City staff reportedly plans to use the machine to clean litter on the city’s parks, trails and other areas this fall.
“Cities everywhere struggle daily to keep up with the litter and trash produced by the public. With staffing resources stretched to the limit in most municipalities, Sand Springs has chosen to put our machine into service as we improve our efficiency and expand our reach on trash,” Sand Springs Community Development Director Grant Gerondale said in a statement. “The TRASH BANDIT will be a fun way to get the attention of youth with fun graphics and educational messages to help our community by choosing to not litter.”
Gerondale said the city bought the machine in recent weeks for about $40,000.
“We want to improve the image of the city to people who travel on (U.S. 412),” Parks Director Jeff Edwards said. “It’s an easier way for us to pick up trash.”
Mayor Jim Spoon said the machine is part of the city’s efforts to improve quality of life in the city.
“We’re always doing things to make the community look better, feel better,” Spoon said.