The city recently received a certificate for achievement for excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for its 2018 fiscal year-end comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR).
The Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement is the highest honor for governmental accounting and financial reporting. The honor recognizes a “full spirit of disclosure” that clearly demonstrates the city’s financial situation each year.
“We’re pleased to again receive this honor,” Finance Director Kelly Lamberson said in a statement. “Our entire finance department works tirelessly to maintain accurate records, audits, reports and summarize our financial status in a transparent manner in the annual CAFR which we produce for the city.”
The city’s Finance Department produces the CAFR each year and works with independent auditors yearly to verify the city’s financial situation and standing.
The Government Finance Officers Association, based in Chicago, serves member organizations by advancing uniform standards and procedures in financial management for governments and assisting with professional development for public finance managers.