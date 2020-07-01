The City of Sand Springs has taken more steps as it attempts to stay ahead of the expected surge of COVID-19 impact from the pandemic within the Sand Springs community.
Sand Springs Police placed an order for several COVID-19 personal safety kiosks for use across the city, and those kiosks are expected to arrive in mid-July and will be stationed at the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Complex, the Sand Springs Case Community Center, the City of Sand Springs Municipal Building and the City’s Spring Lake Public Works Complex.
Each station will feature a “touch free” temperature check, a liquid COVID-19 disinfectant dispenser and a personal safety mask dispenser. There is no cost for the public to utilize the kiosks while visiting any of the four city locations.
Sand Springs Mayor James Spoon commends the action, “We simply want to be proactive and visible within the community as we all work together to combat this widespread health pandemic. We feel these kiosks will be of great value for our citizens and we look forward to placing them in service soon.”
As part of the city’s ongoing efforts to work together, a remote meeting was held Wednesday, July 1 with leadership from the Sand Springs Local Church Network and city officials. During the meeting, strategies were shared about minimizing people’s exposure to COVID-19 while attending places of worship, as everyone is working to find ways to keep church sites open during this difficult time.
Sand Springs church leaders described their reduced weekly programs and the intense cleaning regime that they have adopted, as well as use of masks and social distancing measures.
The touchless kiosk has several sanitary features and is fully automated for customer use. City staff has had success using backpack sprayers (rather than hand wipe cleaning) in the fight to clean larger areas of virus activity. City staff now use electrostatic charged disinfectant solutions in sprayers, which encourage cleaning particles to spread out, providing a more complete coverage on the targeted surface.
Interim City Manager Daniel Bradley stressed the need to spread educational information and best practices to combat COVID-19 as the group pledges to continue monthly joint meetings to monitor the situation in Sand Springs. The city encourages everyone to continue to maintain social distancing practices; use hand sanitizer routinely and embrace wearing a facial mask while visiting indoor destinations or attending areas with large groups of people.
Sand Springs Fire Chief Mike Wood monitors COVID-19 data for the community and warns citizens to be proactive, as the discussion about the threat for a large resurgence of COVID19 cases continues to grow. For more information about COVID-19 information as it relates to the City of Sand Springs, please visit www.sandspringsok.org and follow the city’s social media on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.