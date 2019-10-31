The golf course will soon get a face-lift.
The Sand Springs City Council approved two resolutions during the October 28 City Council meeting which put into play construction plans to improve the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Club.
The approved plans propel new contracts which are funded by the 2018 general obligation bond measure, which allocated $2 Million to make much needed improvements to the City’s course.
“These initial improvements will concentrate on the interior bones of the facility as well as the underground infrastructure work throughout the course,” said Jeff Edwards, Parks Director for the City. “We’re building the foundation of the future for this facility. In doing this difficult work up front, we’ll create seamless transition options for future improvements with minimal downtime in course play.”
Approximately $1 Million of the funding will be invested on a significant clubhouse remodel project. The work will produce a much more modern, space-efficient layout for golf pro, special event and golf course grill operations including a fresh look to the clubhouse overall.
The remainder of funds will be invested into a modernized and automated irrigation system, golf green replacement package and more.
“These improvements will play a major role in our goal to offer the best possible golfing experience we can,” said Director of Golf Brian Talley for the City, whose golf operations team has made great strides with the popular course recently.
All of this work will commence before the year’s end.
Golfers who enjoy one of Oklahoma’s top-rated golf courses in the Tulsa metro area should plan to see the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge closing for play during the spring and summer months of 2020. The temporary golf course closure has been determined to be the most efficient and least disruptive method for progress in order to expedite the remodel and construction work. The clubhouse is expected to be closed December 2019 through July 2020.
Staff will operate from a mobile office to keep the golf course open until the course construction company mobilizes and commences work. The golf course itself is slated to be closed from late February 2020 through much of the summer, hopefully reopening before Labor Day.
All of this work is designed to keep this tourism and quality of life destination in top condition and ready for play for many years to come. The golf pro’s at the Canyons and City Parks staff are excited to show the public the finished result, and are already planning a special event when the course reopens before the fall of 2020.
Once work begins, golfers can follow construction progress and receive updates from staff at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge’s Face Book page. For more information about the City of Sand Springs, please visit www.sandspringsok.org and follow the City’s social media on Face Book and Instagram for the latest updates.