The city’s planning a Citywide Garage sale.
The free event will be September 21. To learn more about how to list your garage sale or research addresses to visit, check the map listing.
The map, created by Public Works staff, allows people to add their Sand Springs address using their computer or cellphone. The locations of sales are marked by icons on the map once they’re added. The map is currently active and will remain active until after the event.
“We not only want to offer this map product to our citizens to enjoy, but hope to alert nearby Oklahomans to visit our community,” Community Development Director Grant Gerondale said in a statement. “Where else might you find dozens and dozens of super garage sales in one easy stop, using one map?”
The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) map/software product has been used for several years.
“While you’re looking for that rare find on September 21st,” Gerondale said in the statement. “We wish to remind visitors to enjoy the Sand Springs community. While you’re here, you can enjoy a local restaurant, visit one of our great splash pads or parks or maybe check out the open hike event at the Keystone Ancient Forest before you return home.”