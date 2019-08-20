Sand Springs Public Schools started back to school August 20 amid construction of a new Ninth Grade Center/STEM Academy on the Charles Page High School campus and changes to traffic flow at Pratt Elementary.
Charles Page High School Assistant Principal Tim Ray said the attendance office and the attendance office moved to the new entrance off the student parking lot for the duration of the construction process, which is expected to take about a year.
Ray said they had some students go through the bus loop the first day, but he expects that will get better with time as they learn to go to the east side of the building.
“Kids were here and excited to get to class,” he said. “It’s different without a lobby…that’s where a lot of students congregated and met their friends…we don’t have a central location anymore, so we’ve been using the cafeteria more.”
Ray said another assistant principal, Ryan Biven, moved to the red hall, so there’s an administrator in every wing of the building now, which the teachers enjoy.
He said staff members and National Honor Society students have helped students navigate the campus as needed, too.
Sand Springs Community Services Executive Director Nathan Woodmansee said the driveway that passes through the back of the high school and leads to 6th Street is now closed by a gate that prevents traffic from passing through.
Staff also worked on traffic flow issues at Pratt Elementary. Superintendent Sherry Durkee previously said crews are working to pave bus lanes for Pratt Elementary along Skylane Drive.
There will also reportedly be barriers placed before the first driveway entering the school sites from West 35th Street to prevent parents from turning left after morning drop-off at Pratt Elementary.
Pratt Elementary School Principal Joey Bean said aside from mild congestion typical of the first day of school, the first morning back went smoothly.
“It’s been really good, really positive…there was a little bit of congestion because parents wanted to kiss their kids (before leaving), but not bad,” Bean said.
She said staff members did help direct traffic during dismissal.