Rupe Helmer Group reportedly decided not to pursue construction of a Dollar General store in the 2700 block of State Highway 97.
The issue of a resolution that would re-zone the vacant property at 2702 Highway 97 from residential to commercial to allow for the dollar store chain to be constructed on the site was set to come before the Sand Springs City Council July 22 before the Rupe Helmer Group, a company focused on construction, development, brokerage and property management, withdrew their request.
“Given the local opposition and vitriol, we feel this is the best direction,” Rupe Helmer Group Executive Vice President Mike Mantle reportedly wrote in an email to City Planner Brad Bates.
The Sand Springs Planning Commission granted an annexation petition May 13, 2019, and an application to re-zone the property for commercial use was filed simultaneously.
The re-zoning issue came up at a June 10 Planning Commission meeting and resulted in tie votes, which resulted in it being passed on to the City Council.
The issue was previously tabled at a June 17 City Council meeting, which drew crowds.