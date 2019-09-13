Composure Health Spa celebrated their official grand opening September 13.
The spa, at 1 W. 41st Street, offers a wide variety of services including microdermabrasion, Botox, laser hair removal, dermal fillers, vitamin infusion, weight management and loss services, nurse visits and more. The staff also celebrated the opening with hamburgers and hot dogs.
Stephanie Hope, owner of the spa and nurse practitioner, said the spa has been open for about a year, but they’re having deals for their grand opening, including Botox at $10 per unit.
“Everything we do (requires minimal) downtime,” Registered nurse Cindy Nichols said.
Congressman Kevin Hern's Deputy District Director Brian O'Hara presented a certificate from Hern’s office to Hope.
“This is something little communities like Sand Springs need,” O’Hara said. “It’s important for the growth of Sand Springs.”
Chamber President Kristen Cepak also said the spa offers unique services to the community.