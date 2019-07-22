A contractor recently began construction of a new highway intersection with traffic control signals and other roadway improvements along State Highway 97. It’s part of city officials’ plans for the 18-acre Sheffield Crossing site in the 2700 block of State Highway 97.
The city reportedly purchased the site around January of 2018 and hired the engineering firm Craig & Keithline to design the initial phase of infrastructure for the 18-acre development in the area of State Highway 97 and the Katy Trail back in March of 2019.
The City then awarded a $1.58 million bid for the project and staff reportedly expects work to be done on the traffic control signals and roadway improvements later in the fall of 2019. The new entrance (at the site of the former steel mill plant entry) will come with a new southbound turning lane, leading into Sheffield Crossing. Additional work includes a storm water system to help carry rainfall away from the redevelopment area as well as a new water and sanitary sewer line.
“Since the land acquisition in 2017, which was the result of an excellent public/private effort with the OmniTRAX group, the City has pushed continuously towards improvements here. Planning, budgeting and more take time to coordinate, and we are pleased to now award the work and welcome the general contractor to the site,” City Manager Elizabeth Gray said in a statement.
The Sheffield Crossing development reportedly marks the city’s largest economic development project in 15 years.
The site isn’t completely ready, but a commercially-viable retail site will reportedly receive rough grading for use in the future.
Currently, there is a large mass of reinforced concrete stockpiled at the site left from a previous phase of demolition. City staff is reportedly working with OmniTRAX on plans to repurpose the material in the future.
The City is also reportedly planning to add a paved roadway that will connect traffic from Morrow Road (near current Walmart site), through the Sheffield Crossing development, onto the southbound side of Highway 97. Those project plans have not been finalized.
“It takes the full support of our City Council members, a vision for redevelopment, a committed staff and time to pull together multi-million dollar projects such as these in our community,” Mayor Jim Spoon said in a statement. “We’ve been actively working on this for more than two years and feel this work will truly set the stage for our next phase of success.”
Inquiries about potential development or pad sites may be directed to staff at grant@sandspringsok.org or at 918-246-2504.