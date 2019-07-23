OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday awarded a nearly $261 million contract for construction and financing on the west loop of the Gilcrease Expressway.
The contract was awarded to a partnership involving AECOM, an engineering and construction firm based in Los Angeles, and Duit Construction Company, based in Edmond.
The other proposal came from a partnership between Manhattan Construction and Sherwood Construction at a cost of nearly $273 million
Work is expected to start by the end of the year, said Jack Damrill, an OTA spokesman.
It is expected to be finished in February 2022, said Tim Gatz, OTA director and transportation secretary.
The toll road will include a bridge over the Arkansas River. The toll schedule has not been determined, Damrill said.
The project consists of construction of a new, four-lane highway beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to I-44 just south of W. 51st Street South and ends just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street.
It is part of the Driving Forward program, a turnpike expansion and improvement initiative for six roads.
The need for the corridor was identified in 1961, Gatz said.
“It was part of the original Tulsa Expressway Master Plan that was done in 1961,” Gatz said.
In 2010, lawmakers added the Gilcrease Expressway to the list of authorized turnpikes.
“I look forward to getting the project under construction,” Gatz said.
The project is a public-private partnership involving the Indian Nations Council of Governments, City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. The private partner is AECOM-Duit.
The next phase of the Gilcrease Expressway extends north to the Tisdale Parkway, Gatz said. Work is progressing, he said.
Right-of-way has been acquired and engineering has been done, Gatz said.
“It is a very, very important segment of the Gilcrease loop,” Gatz said. “It was just more than we can handle right now. We will continue to stay focused on that because it needs to be completed also. We just don’t know how to do it right now.”