Sand Springs City Councilwoman/Vice Mayor Patty Dixon will receive the Woman of the Year award for communities with more than 5,000 during the Oklahoma Municipal League’s (OML) annual conference.
Dixon, 65, filed for the Ward 2 seat held by Dean Nichols in 2015 when he left the council after nine years.
She previously served on the city council from 1990 to 1996 and has been active in organizations such as the Sand Springs Museum Association, HEAL committee and the Sand Springs Sertoma Club. She was activities director for Tulsa County Parks from 1976 to 2004 and executive director of the Oklahoma Recreation and Park Society from 2004 to 2015.
The OML conference—Be Extraordinary!—September 17-19 reportedly features nearly 500 delegates from cities and towns across the state and 20 exhibitors.
The event also features more than 50 educational break-out sessions covering current topics of importance to municipalities, opening session guest speaker, LCDR (SEAL) John J. Parma, receptions, the annual meeting; and awards banquets.