Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith was named the 2019 Vision in Education Leadership Award recipient.
Keith will receive the award at the annual Vision in Education Leadership Award Dinner, which features a reception beginning at 6 p.m. September 19 and a program at 7 p.m.
“Karen Keith loves this community and works passionately to build a better one for all citizens of Tulsa County,” Tulsa Community College President and CEO Leigh B. Goodson said in a statement. “Whether it is leading the successful effort to fund and build a new juvenile justice center or inform the community about the aging levee system, she has demonstrated the highest levels of community leadership.”
Keith was elected to the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners in 2009 and served three terms, during which she advocated for the new Family Justice Center and worked to inform the community about the levee system. She is also a member of the Task Force on the Future of Higher Education, established by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, to examine ways to improve college degree completion and productivity across the state.
Keith served as the 100th president and was on the board of the Rotary Club of Tulsa and is a Paul Harris Fellow. She also serves on the Oklahoma Historical Society board of directors. She is a member of Leadership Oklahoma Class XX, the Oklahoma Academy, and the chamber of commerce in Tulsa, Jenks, Sand Springs and South West Tulsa.
The Vision Dinner provides funds for scholarships, leadership development and mentoring opportunities, technology and equipment.
“Founded nearly 50 years ago, the TCC Foundation has a long tradition of providing financial resources to support the College’s mission. This year, we are finishing a remarkable journey as we complete the $20 million Clearing the Pathway: Campaign for Completion designed to help more students earn college degrees. Whether through the Vision Dinner or annual campaign, we are removing barriers to student success,” Kari Shults, Interim Vice President of Advancement and TCC Foundation President, said in a statement.