A Sand Springs man pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child under 12 this week.
Billy Fuller, 82, was sentenced July 8 to 25 years in prison, with the first eight to be served in custody and the last 17 suspended, according to Tulsa County Court records.
Fuller will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, according to court records.
Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner previously told the Leader local officers arrested Fuller in July of 2018 after a four-year-old girl he knew told police what Fuller had done during an interview.
Enzbrenner also said at the time that Fuller corroborated the allegations from the girl when officers spoke with him.
Fuller also admitted to police he’d told the girl to keep what happened secret, according to a report.