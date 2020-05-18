The COVID-19 virus outbreak shut down the country, for the most part, in early March, closing non-essential businesses which have forced people out of work. The pandemic has also put a strain on the medical industry.
Here are the numbers as of Monday, May 18: Sand Springs has 36 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 34 recoveries and two deaths.
In Tulsa County, there are 743 cases with 603 recoveries and 37 deaths. In the state of Oklahoma, there are 5,398 cases with 4,008 recoveries and 288 deaths. In the United States, there have been 1.52 Million cases with 272,000 recoveries and 89,562 deaths.
Worldwide, there are 4.71 Million cases with 1.73 Million recoveries and over 315,000 deaths.
The city of Tulsa has the third-highest rate of cases in Oklahoma with 543 cases with 211 recoveries and 23 deaths. Oklahoma City has the highest number of cases in the state with 838 cases with 632 recoveries and 41 deaths.
COVID-19 is a virus identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in 2019 and has since spread globally into a pandemic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. While roughly 80% of cases report mild symptoms, some progress into severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure and can lead to death.
Current data indicates the risk of death for those contracting COVID-19 notably increases for individuals above the age of 60 or for individuals with autoimmune conditions. On January 21, 2020, the first set of individuals in the United States tested positive for COVID-19. The virus has since spread across all 50 states and the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 continues to rapidly grow each day.