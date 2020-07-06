Over the past three years, the Charles Page High School Bass Fishing team has sent anglers to nationals, and it appears that streak isn't ending soon.
High school fishing has blown up over the past few years, and more and more young anglers are getting involved. CPHS jumped in feet first when bass fishing became a club sport, and in nearly every tournament there are Sand Springs names in the top 10.
Right now, high school bass fishing isn't recognized by the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association and is considered a club sport. Most high school sports like soccer, tennis, golf, and swimming started as club sports before they were adopted by the OSSAA.
CPHS has sent students to nationals in 2017, 2018, and 2019. This season, CPHS is sending a senior team to represent Oklahoma and Sand Springs at nationals for the 2019-20 season. Jarret Haley and Dalton Duvall are the latest Sandites to qualify for the national tournament. Haley and Noah Daczewitz competed at the state tournament, but Daczewitz was just filling in for Haley, who had a family matter to attend to during the tournament.
Haley and Duvall will fish Kentucky Lake in the fall, which is a beautiful lake but different from what the fishermen are used to here in Oklahoma.
The Sandites fish a lot of area lakes with Keystone being the main one. They also have Gibson, Texoma, Murray, Tenkiller and Eufaula as great teachers. Along with the great support from BASS and family members who are tireless boat captains, these young anglers suffer through storms, heat, and cold to do what they love. The family members that serve as boat captains have to suffer through those same elements.
The bass fishing team is always looking for more members, and high schoolers that are interested can reach them through their Facebook page.