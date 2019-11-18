Charles Page High School Band director Kyle Wright will be awarded the Oklahoma Music Educators Association (OkMEA) Exemplary Teacher Award on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
The ceremony is a part of the OkMEA Winter Conference and will be held at the Double Tree in downtown Tulsa in the International Ballroom beginning at 6 p.m. Exemplary teachers must have completed at least 15 years of active service as a music teacher and/or music administrator and been a member of OkMEA/NAfME for a minimum of 10 years.
Recipients have also demonstrated excellence in the teaching of music, as evidenced by competitions, awards, and peer or administrator statements. Exemplary teachers are nominated by their peers, recommended by the OkMEA Awards committee, and confirmed by the OkMEA Executive Board.
Wright is married to Sarah Wright and has three children, Jack, Molly, and Maggie, who are all percussionists. Wright was a trumpet student of James Gilmartin and Ron Predl before graduating Muskogee High School in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from the University of Tulsa and has completed further study at the University of North Texas. His performing career includes being a founding member of Jacob Fred Jazz Odyssey with whom he performed nationwide before turning in earnest to a career in teaching band.
Wright began his teaching career at Berryhill High School and led the group to an OBA Grand Championship for marching band (their first in the 3A classification). After studying at UNT, he taught for a couple of years in the Carrolton-Farmers Branch school district in Texas, before coming to Charles Page High School. Wright has had the honor of teaching alongside many outstanding music educators over the years, including Bruce Thompson, Ted Bachmann, Rod Clark, Sherry Simpson, Jeff Lyles, and Austin Brown.
Wright is very proud to say that many of his students have gone on to have careers in music and in music education. He is most proud that he has always put the kids’ experience and enjoyment of making music first and foremost in his teaching and hopes to do so for many more years.