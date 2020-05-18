Matt Brown and his crew had things rolling early in the baseball season. Charles Page High School’s baseball team made it through two weeks of play at 6-2 with victories over Edmond Memorial, Chickasha and Berryhill.
The outlook was promising, for sure.
Then everything just went away — just like everything else.
The COVID-19 pandemic took over everyone’s lives, and that meant high school sports were halted in mid March. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled the state basketball tournaments, and then the organization nixed all spring sports.
The Sandites had their season taken away from them, and for eight seniors that brought their high school baseball careers to a close.
To continue the ongoing senior salute series in the Sand Springs Leader, coach Matt Brown spoke about each one of his eight seniors.
Kiefer Massey
“Extremely hard worker and someone who is going to excel at whatever he does.”
Jaxon Skaggs
“Great competitor. Every time he had the ball we had a chance.”
Tatum Watie
“Really fun guy to be around and the best is yet to come for Tatum; he is on his way to being a great player.”
Carter Williams
“Embodies what it means to be a Sandite, and I’m not more proud of anyone I’ve ever coached than Carter for what he did this year.”
Ethan Sartin
“Tough kid who has battled injuries and was really coming into his own this year swinging the bat really well and catching really well for us.”
Kaegan Murray
“He was just starting to really get it going when the season cut off... I wish we could’ve seen how his year turned out.”
Jasper Adams
“He did nothing but work as hard as he could every day this year, and it sucks we didn’t get to watch him pitch his whole senior year... he worked to earn everything he got.”
Cody Pulscher
“Cody will do whatever he is asked to do as hard as he can and that is going to help him be successful at whatever he decides to do.”