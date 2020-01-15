The first queen candidate is Madison Burris and she is the daughter of Brian and Jamie Burris. She has been a member of the varsity basketball team for four years.
Her first escort is Josh Minney and he is the son of Gordan Mora and Angela Turner. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for three years. Her second escort is Jason Clark and he is the son Jason and Bobbi Jo Clark. He has been a member of the Varsity basketball Team for 2 years.
The next queen candidate is Kynsee Champ and she is the daughter of Bobby and Teah Mason. She has been a varsity cheerleader for four years.
Her first escort is John Keim and he is the son of Rodger and Diane Keim. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for one year. Her second escort is Ethan Oakley and he is the son of Dusty and Debra Oakley. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for 1 year.
The next queen candidate is Mattison Gunsolus and she is the daughter of Melissa Gunsolus. She has been a varsity basketball manager for three years.
Her first escort is Marlo Fox and he is the son of Marvin Fox and LoLeta Horne. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for three years. Her second escort is Trevor Stone and he is the son of Travis and Kayla Stone. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for one year.
The next queen candidate is McKenzie Harris and she is the daughter of Brad and Sarah Harris. She has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for three years.
Her first escort is Jaeden Hurd and he is the son of Greg and Karen Hurd. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for three years. Her second escort is Daren Hawkins and he is the son of Durrell Hawkins and Sacora Poncil. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for three years.
The next queen candidate is Emily Schlehuber and she is the daughter of Danny and Carrie Schlehuber. She has been a varsity cheerleader four years.
Her first escort is Cale Askew and he is the son of Tom and Sherry Askew. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for one year. Her second escort is Ryan Shoemaker and he is the son of Keith and Shelly Shoemaker. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for one year.
The final queen candidate is Jade Shrum and she is the daughter of Kevin and Heather Shrum. She has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for three years.
Her first escort is Cason Savage and he is the son of Eric and Tamri Savage. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for three years. Her second escort is Morgan Lockhart and he is the son of Osborne Lockhart and Patty Keho and Carolyn Bradshaw. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for 1 year.
The first little princess is Jaice Berry and she is the daughter of Carmeisha Patterson and Coach Josh Berry. She is six years old. She likes playing soccer, dolls, and Dallas Cowboys. She wants to be a doctor when she grows up.
The second little princess is Johanna Jojo Berry and she is also the daughter of Carmeisha Patterson and Coach Josh Berry. She is three years old. She likes doing whatever her brother, Dallas, and her sister are doing, along with dancing. She wants to be a dentist when she grows up.
Their escort is Costen Brockman and he is the grandson of Mark and Mary Hopkins. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for one year.
The kissing captain is Davon Richardson and he is the son of Mose and Tonya Richardson and the late Jolene Gougler. He has been a member of the Varsity Basketball Team for three years.