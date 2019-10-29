There isn’t a state of emergency at Charles Page High School, according to Sherry Durkee.
The Sand Springs superintendent of schools said several agencies are working diligently to restore gas to the high school, and it could be restored as early as Wednesday.
“We are hoping for (Wednesday) but I’m not making any promises,” Durkee said. “We’ve got the construction team, (Oklahoma Natural Gas), and our mitigation company working to restore the gas to the school.”
In August, a concerned parent notified the school that there was a gas odor in the high school and the administration jumped into action.
“I released a statement last Friday that the gas was shut off on August 30, and we knew it would get cold, but we hope to have it on by Wednesday or Thursday,” she said.
Charles Page High School was opened in 1959 and the gas lines are underground.
“This school was built in the 1950s and the gas lines have been there since then. Several underground leaks were found, so this was actually good in the long run, and now we are getting this fixed,” Durkee said.
Durkee also said none of the classes have reported temperatures below 60 degrees, and teachers can request heaters for their classrooms.