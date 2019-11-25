The Charles Page High School Dance Team can claim back-to-back regional championships.
The CPHS team won both the varsity hip hop and most entertaining for the second year in a row at the Dance Team Union Regional Competition Saturday, Nov. 16 at Broken Arrow High School.
“I am so proud of their determination to get this routine ready for this competition,” said head coach Michelle Spears. “These girls are the definition of a team, and I’m proud to coach them.”
The regional championship qualified the dance team for nationals, but next is the state competition Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Tulsa Cox Convention Center.
Nationals are in Orlando, Fl. in February or 2020.
CPHS Dance Team: Alyssa King. Kayla Coe, Katelyn Manuel, Hailey Britt, Gina Foster, Zandi George, Katie Smith, Shelbie Winzenberg, Maddie Bristow, Renise Gabriel, Reanna Smith, Madeline Bateman, Jaslynn Mock, Karlie Roulet, jailee Williams, Tatum Denton, Avery Wallace, Kelsie Johnson, Vikki Mutiri, Kallie Rice, Kandis Rice, and Kendal Perason.