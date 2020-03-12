The Sand Springs golf teams have been busy since the first of the season, and girl’s standout, Meghan Charles, has been impressive.
On Thursday, March 11, Charles placed first at the Class 6A East Regional preview, shooting an 82. The regional was played at the Ponca City Country Club.
Two days before, Charles tied for 15th place, shooting an 88 at Edmond North’s Oak Tree East. Charles often plays in different tournaments than the rest of the varsity girls team.
Wednesday, March 10
Skiatook Girls at Bailey Ranch: Gina Foster 117, Wanageeska Williams 130, Madison Chambers 133.
Monday, March 2
Olive Tournament at Sapulpa: Gina Foster 114, Wanageeska Williams 114, Madison Chambers 116.
Sand Springs Boys
On Thursday, March 11, the Sandites shot 350 as a team at the Guthrie Spring Fling.
Seth Benton shot a team-low 85, Cole Hight was behind him with 86, Jared Jenkins 89, Sam Higgins 90, and Carter Shyers 98.
The Sandites competed at the Olive Tournament at the Sapulpa Municipal Golf Course on Friday, March 6. As a team, Sand Springs ended with a score of 364, and Cole Hight led with an 89. Jared Jenkins shot a 90, Seth Benton 99, Carter Shyers 102, Hunter Brenner 104, and Mack Taylor 103.